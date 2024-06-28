James O’Brien: Azerbaijan and Armenia have very effective direct communication

Baku, June 28, AZERTAC

“We have said for a year now that we are more than happy to serve as a host, a mediator friend of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenian. This is about what would be the most helpful for the two to reach peace,” US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien told journalists on Friday.

“My hope is that the foreign ministers will find an opportunity to meet very soon. If that is in Washington, we are happy to host them in whatever role we will play. But there are many channels. The two sides have very effective direct communication. This is something they are each doing for their own citizens to bring peace to the region. We are involved as the friend of the process,” O’Brien added.