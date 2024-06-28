Peru’s Pacific Coast rocked by magnitude 7.2 earthquake

Baku, June 28, AZERTAC

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the South Pacific Ocean, 91 kilometers (56 miles) southeast of San Juan de Marcona in Ica, Peru, early Friday morning, Anadolu Agency reports citing the US Geological Survey.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the tremor occurred at 12.36 a.m. Lima time (0536GMT) on Friday in the province of Nazca in the Ica region.

"The quake had a very shallow depth of 28 kilometers (17 miles) and was felt widely in the area," Volcano Discovery reported.

Residents in the Ica region and surrounding areas reported intense shaking, although detailed assessments of damage and casualties are still underway, it added.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre also stated that there was no threat of a tsunami, yet later warned that waves of up to three meters were "possible along some coasts."

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with local emergency services to ensure swift response and aid.

Seismic activity is not uncommon in this region, which is situated along the Pacific Ring of Fire, known for its frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

"It has had at least 3 quakes above magnitude 7 since 1900, which suggests that larger earthquakes of this size occur infrequently, probably on average approximately every 40 to 45 years," Volcano Discovery noted.

The USGS said it continued to monitor the aftershocks and potential for further seismic activity.

Residents are advised to stay alert and follow safety protocols.