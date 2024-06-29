Global inactivity crisis puts 1.8B adults health at risk: WHO

Baku, June 29, AZERTAC

Almost 1.8 billion adults are at risk of diseases such as cancer, stroke, dementia and diabetes due to a lack of exercise – and the situation is getting worse, according to Daily Sabah.

A new study from World Health Organisation (WHO) researchers plus academics found physical inactivity globally has risen by about five percentage points between 2010 and 2022.

Overall, nearly a third of adults (31%) around the world do not exercise enough, up from 23% (900 million people) in 2000 and 26% in 2010.

If current trends continue, experts predict that by 2030, some 35% of people will not be doing enough exercise.

Research shows that a lack of exercise increases the risk of heart disease, strokes, Type 2 diabetes, dementia and cancers, such as breast and bowel.

When it comes to gender differences, it seems women are consistently less likely to exercise than men, with inactivity rates of 34% compared to 29%.

The new study, published in The Lancet Global Health journal, warned the world is currently off track from meeting a global target to reduce physical inactivity by 2030.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's director-general, said, "These new findings highlight a lost opportunity to reduce cancer and heart disease and improve mental well-being through increased physical activity.

"We must renew our commitments to increasing levels of physical activity and prioritize bold action, including strengthened policies and increased funding, to reverse this worrying trend.”

WHO recommends that adults take 150 minutes of moderate-intensity, or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity, every week.

Examples of moderate activity include very brisk walking at 6 kilometers (3.73 miles) per hour or faster, heavy cleaning such as washing windows or mopping, cycling at 16-19 kph or badminton.

Vigorous activity examples are hiking, jogging at 10 kph or faster, shoveling, fast cycling, a football game, basketball or tennis.

The WHO defines insufficient physical activity as not meeting these weekly exercise guidelines.

The new study, which included data and estimates for 163 countries and territories, found people over 60 are less active than those who are younger.

And although high-income Western countries appear to be slowly reducing rates of inactivity (to 28% of people in 2022), they are still off track.

The World Health Assembly has set a global target – widely expected to be missed – of a 15% reduction in insufficient physical activity between 2010 and 2030.

Rudiger Krech, director of health promotion at WHO, said: "Physical inactivity is a silent threat to global health, contributing significantly to the burden of chronic diseases.

"By making physical activity accessible, affordable and enjoyable for all, we can significantly reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases and create a population that is healthier and more productive."

Panagiota Mitrou, director of research, policy and innovation at the World Cancer Research Fund, said, "This timely report is a wake-up call to the world that more needs to be done to encourage people to be more active."

"Governments must recognize that being physically active is incredibly important for our mental and physical health, including protecting against several cancers and supporting people to be a healthy weight, which in turn reduces the risk of 13 cancer types."