Azerbaijani Ombudsperson attends AOA Board of Directors Meeting held in Istanbul

Baku, June 29, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva participated in the Asian Ombudsmen Association (AOA) Board of Directors 25th Meeting held in Istanbul, Türkiye, the Ombudsman's Office told AZERTAC.

During the meeting, attended by heads and representatives of ombuds institutions from Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Pakistan, Türkiye, Tatarstan, and Iran, reports on the AOA activities during the past period were listened to, and discussions were held around ways to improve the efficiency of the association’s activities.

In her remarks, the Ombudsperson expressed her views regarding the issues on the meeting's agenda. The Ombudsman also emphasized the importance of the field of business and human rights, which is a major one on a global scale right now, and discussed the measures undertaken by the institution in this direction. She noted that a national baseline assessment document in the relevant field has been prepared.

The Ombudsman proposed launching a business and human rights regional platform under the organization for exchanging experiences and joint cooperation among Member States of the Association.

Then, a representative of the Istanbul Regional Hub of the UNDP made a presentation on 'National Baseline Assessment on Business and Human Rights: The Experience of Azerbaijan', highlighting the cooperation between the UNDP's Azerbaijan Office and the Ombudsman Institution, as well as the preparation process of the national baseline assessment document in this field.