Pre-election campaign for Azerbaijani snap parliamentary elections to kick off on August 9, 2024

Baku, June 29, AZERTAC

“The pre-election campaign for the early parliamentary elections starts 23 days prior to the voting day and ends 24 hours prior to the start of the voting day,” said Secretary of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Arifa Mukhtarova as she addressed the CEC meeting on Saturday.

“This process will kick off on August 9 and will conclude on August 31 at 08:00,” the CEC secretary added.