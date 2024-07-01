Azerbaijan, International Finance Corporation discuss prospects for enhancing cooperation

Baku, July 1, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Jamie Fergusson, Global Director for Climate Business at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), in a video conference format.

During the meeting, the discussions revolved around the COP29 set to be hosted by Azerbaijan, the "green" transition, as well as the development of entrepreneurship.

The parties also discussed the goals set within the framework of COP29, collective commitments on climate finance and other potential areas of cooperation.