Azerbaijan, Tajikistan central bank governors explore ways to strengthen cooperation

Baku, July 2, AZERTAC

Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov met with Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan Tolibzoda Firdavs on the sidelines of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund’s Constituency Meeting in Dushanbe.

Taleh Kazimov congratulated his colleague on hosting such a landmark event and thanked him for the invitation.

During the meeting, the sides explored the current state of cooperation between the central banks of both countries, as well as possibilities of further reinforcing cooperation.