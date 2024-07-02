Baku hosts international event on fight against zoonotic diseases

Baku July 2, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan is hosting an international event dedicated to the consultation of the plan on the plague of small ruminants (Peste des petits ruminants - PPR) and the roadmap on foot-and-mouth disease (FMD). As part of the three-day event, the meeting of the Regional Advisory Group for the Western Eurasian Roadmap on Scabies kicked off today in Baku.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency Balarahim Guliyev hailed the large-scale measures and innovative innovations implemented in the field of food safety and animal health in Azerbaijan over the recent years in the fight against animal diseases.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sarvan Jafarov and Mereke Taitubayev, Head of the OIE Sub-regional Representation for Central Asia, also delivered speeches at the event. The speakers emphasized the importance of the prevention of particularly dangerous animal diseases, as well as achievements made in the field of their elimination.

Mereke Taitubayev said that the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) officially recognized the PPR-free status of the Azerbaijan.