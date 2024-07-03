The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SPORTS

Azerbaijani Para shooter clinches silver in Ranking tournament in Serbia

Azerbaijani Para shooter clinches silver in Ranking tournament in Serbia

Baku, July 3, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Paralympic shooter Kamran Zeynalov bagged a silver medal at the 2024 WSPS Grand Prix held in Novi Sad, Serbia.

He excelled in the 10-meter pistol competition, gaining 561 points.

