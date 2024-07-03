South Korean magazine highlights Azerbaijan's economic potential

Beijing, July 3, AZERTAC

The Korea Importers Association’s (KOIMA) journal has published an article by Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Ramin Hasanov headlined "Economic potential and business opportunities in Azerbaijan."

The article highlighted the "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development", the country's strategic economic goals, economic diversification priorities, its potential in the field of renewable energy, large-scale reconstruction and construction works carried out in the liberated territories, the investment opportunities in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic regions.

The article mentioned that 2024 was declared as the "Green World Solidarity Year" in Azerbaijan, noting that the country will host the COP29 this year.

The article also featured information about Azerbaijan-South Korea economic cooperation, the role of reciprocal business visits and the economic events in the development of economic and commercial relations, the promising areas of economic cooperation, the importance of the intergovernmental commission, the legal framework between the two countries, as well as the cooperation between KOIMA and other economic associations of Korea.

