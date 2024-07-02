Azerbaijan, Bulgaria eye energy cooperation

Baku, July 2, AZERTAC

President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf met Monday with Minister of Energy of the Republic of Bulgaria Vladimir Malinov.

The sides stressed the successful development of relations in the energy sector between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, mentioning the role of the Southern Gas Corridor in the energy security of Europe, including Bulgaria.

They also hailed SOCAR’s supplying natural gas to industrial enterprises in Bulgaria, as well as emphasized the importance of opening the company’s office in Bulgaria in terms of the development of relations in the energy sector of between the two countries.

The meeting also included discussions on the current state of energy cooperation, gas export from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria and other issues of mutual interest.