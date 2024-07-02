Media accreditation portal for COP29 launched

Baku, July 2, AZERTAC

The UNFCCC media accreditation portal, through which media can apply to attend COP29 was opened. Media professionals from around the world can submit their applications for accreditation to the UNFCCC Secretariat from 2 July.

The COP29 conference will provide a unique opportunity for the media to report to the international public the constructive discussions, important decisions, and joint steps being taken to shape the sustainable future of our planet. Journalists accredited to attend COP29 will have direct access to the professional content and infrastructure intended for the media as part of the conference. They will have an array of opportunities such as watching high-level talks in-person or online, direct access to the official conference programme, and briefings on scientific and technological innovations on climate change. Journalists with accreditation allowing access to the Green and Blue Zones at COP29 will be able to attend press conferences, briefings, and other media events, and will be able to make use of specially equipped media centres and media zones at the COP29 venue.

Registration only for the Green Zone accreditation will be conducted by the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company and will be announced soon.

The accreditation process is based on the requirements and procedures set by the UNFCCC and is carried out via the registration portal on the UNFCCC Secretariat’s web page. Accreditation will be given to media professionals representing print and online media, television, radio, photojournalism or other mass media. Applications registered on the electronic platform will be assessed by the UNFCCC. Once the media professionals who meet the accreditation criteria have received confirmation, they will be able to complete their registration easily.

A very large number of media professionals are expected at COP29 this year, as at every climate conference. It is recommended that applications are submitted as soon as possible to ensure that all the technical and other preparations can be made to allow the media to cover the conference as efficiently as possible.

More details on the process can be obtained by writing to [email protected] .