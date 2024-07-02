Azerbaijan, Swiss central bank governors explore prospects for cooperation

Baku, July 2, AZERTAC

As part of his working visit to Tajikistan, Taleh Kazimov, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan met with Thomas Jordan, Chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank.

During the meeting, the sides explored the current situation of and prospects for cooperation between the central banks of both countries.

Taleh Kazimov wished success to his colleague, who completed his tenure as chairman of the Swiss National Bank, and expressed his gratitude for his crucial contribution to further reinforcing cooperation between the constituency member countries and promoting the establishment of close partnership relations.