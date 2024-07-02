Azerbaijani energy minister meets with Pakistani minister and Italian Saipem’s CEO

Baku, July 2, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with Pakistan's Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, and CEO/General Manager at Italy’s Saipem Alessandro Puliti, as part of the Green Energy Transition Congress and Exhibition held in Milan, Italy.

During the meeting with Minister Musadik Malik, the parties hailed the high-level relations between the two countries, highlighting the activity of the Joint Working Group on Energy in evolving cooperation in the energy sector.

The two exchanged views on the implementation of the signed agreement on long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply to Pakistan, as well as cooperation within the COP29 and issues of ensuring global energy transition issues.

The meeting with Saipem CEO Alessandro Puliti mainly focused on developing existing cooperation with the company. The sides deliberated the opportunities for cooperation, especially within the framework of Azerbaijan’s plans to create wind energy production and export infrastructures in the Caspian Sea.