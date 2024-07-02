The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $90

Baku, July 2, AZERTAC

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil increased by $1.41, or 1.59%, settling at $90.06.

"Azeri Light" crude oil reached its lowest level on April 21, 2020, at $15.81 per barrel, and its highest price was recorded in July 2008, at $149.66 per barrel.

