France beat Belgium 1-0 to book their place at EURO 2024 quarterfinals

Baku, July 1, AZERTAC

France qualified for the EURO 2024 quarterfinals after beating Belgium 1-0 in a last 16 match in Dusseldorf on, Monday, according to Anadolu Agency.

The French national team broke the deadlock just near the end of the match, as experienced Anderlecht defender Jan Vertonghen's own goal in 85th minute sent Belgium out.

France forward Randal Kolo Muani's effort in the box was deflected by Vertonghen before going into Belgium's net.

France secured the victory to progress in the tournament. The team led by Didier Deschamps will face either Portugal or Slovenia next.

The Portugal vs. Slovenia match will be held Monday evening in Frankfurt.

France are seeking their third EURO title after winning it in 1984 and 2000.