Azerbaijani judokas at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified judokas

Baku, July 1, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani Olympic team roster for the 2024 Paris Games will ultimately include nine judokas.

Azerbaijan’s hopes will be pinned on Balabey Aghayev (60kg), Yashar Najafov (66kg), Hidayat Heydarov (73kg), Zelim Tckaev (81kg), Eljan Hajiyev (90kg), Zelym Kotsoiev (100kg) and Ushangi Kokaur (+ 100kg), as well as female fighters Leyla Aliyeva (48kg) and Gultaj Mammadaliyeva (52kg).

The Olympic Games will take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024.