Another team of Baku Higher Oil School wins $100,000 investment

Baku, July 1, AZERTAC

Agroficient, a startup created by students of Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS), has won an investment of 100 thousand dollars.

Emil Huseynli and Malik Sultanov, 4th year students of the specialty “Petroleum Engineering” at BHOS, won in the nomination “Clean Tech” at Baku Investment Day with their project "Hydrogel saving irrigation water".

The scientific supervisor of the project is Elmar Askerzade, a BHOS graduate who currently works as a senior engineer at the Center for Innovation and Research of Baku Higher Oil School.

12 teams became the winners of the competition, 4 of which represented Azerbaijan. Two of these 4 Azerbaijani teams represented Baku Higher Oil School.

Thus, BHOS became the only university with two winning teams. The other winning teams represented foreign countries.

It's worth noting that the “Agroficient” team also won in a competition held a few days ago at the Lisbon Global Summit in Portugal. The team will represent Azerbaijan in the Global Acceleration Program to be held in London.