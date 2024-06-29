Azerbaijan names 11 judokas to compete at 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

Baku, June 29, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani judokas will showcase their prowess at the Children of Asia International Sports Games in Yakutsk, Russia.

A total of 11 judokas (five female and six male) are gearing to represent the country in the competition, which will run between June 30 and July 2.

The 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games, to continue until July 7, brought together promising young athletes from various countries of the Asian continent competing in 24 sports. A total of 224 sets of medals are up for grabs in individual and group routines.