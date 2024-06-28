Azerbaijani Youth and Sports minister meets with his Chadian counterpart

Baku, June 28, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov met Thursday with his Chadian counterpart Abakar Djermah Aumi.

Minister Farid Gayibov briefed the Chadian minister about the work done, as well as achievements gained by the country in the field of youth policy and sports.

The meeting saw discussions on the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the relevant sphere.