Azerbaijani FM visits monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Tbilisi

Tbilisi, June 27, AZERTAC

As part of his official visit to Georgia, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov visited a monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in capital Tbilisi.

The minister paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and laid flowers at the monument.

FM Bayramov also visited the Heroes Square in Tbilisi.

Khatayi Azizov

Special correspondent