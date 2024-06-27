® “Local companies’ promotion exhibition” concluded with Kapital Bank’s partnership

With the official partnership of Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, the 5th “Local Companies’ Promotion Exhibition” was successfully held. The exhibition, which saw participation from over 150 companies, was organized by Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) and “Marsol Group”.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Farid Hidayatzade, Board member, Chief Corporate Sales Officer of Kapital Bank, highlighted the event as an important step towards entrepreneurship development. “Entrepreneurship development is one of our priorities. Currently, Kapital Bank has 44.000 active micro and corporate clients. When talking about the opportunities created for them, we must mention the individually tailored “Maestro” tariff. Currently, 1.500 clients benefit from this tariff, saving 970.000 manats on their expenses. With the implementation of digitalization, we issued 26.000 online loans last year alone. Additionally, throughout the past year, we issued 2.970 online guarantee letters totaling 18 million manats. We have also enabled our clients to open accounts fully online. The opportunities are vast, and we continue to develop our products in this direction. As you know, we have already started operations in our native Karabakh, including Khankendi, Lachin, and Zangilan, and we support entrepreneurs there as well. Our goal is to offer each entrepreneur banking products tailored to their profile, making their work easier and saving them time."

The “Local companies’ promotion exhibition” has been held since 2019. Kapital Bank has supported the exhibition every year, aiming to promote the activities of Azerbaijani companies to a wide audience, open new markets for them, expand sales opportunities, and develop mutually beneficial cooperation between companies.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 120 branches and 53 departments all over the country.