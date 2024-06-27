Azerbaijani culture minister attends 2nd Maqom Art International Forum in Uzbekistan

Baku, June 27, AZERTAC

Adil Karimli, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture, is participating in the 2nd edition of Maqom Art International Forum held in Zaamin city of Jizzakh region, Uzbekistan, on June 27-28.

The festival, held under the auspices of UNESCO and ICESCO, brings together more than 400 participants from almost 80 countries. The program of the Forum includes maqom performances of Intangible Cultural Heritage. The main objective of the Forum is to safeguard traditional music, promote intercultural dialogue, preserve and develop cultural diversity through supporting creativity.

The dignitaries to present the inauguration of the festival include Simona-Mirela Miculescu, President of the 42nd session of General Conference of UNESCO, Salim bin Mohammed Al Malik, Director-General of the ICESCO, Sultan Raev, TURKSOY Secretary General, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye, Nurlan Seytimov, Deputy Secretary General of the CIS, Moon Hyung Suk, Secretary-General of the Asia Region of the International Folklore Organization and others, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps of foreign countries accredited in Uzbekistan.

The forum has two main features - an international scientific and practical conference under theme of ‘Theoretical and practical foundations of Makom Art: problems and solutions’, and a musical concert.

The performances of the contestants will be evaluated by an international jury in three categories: “Best maqom ensemble”, “Best solo performer” and “Best solo singer”.