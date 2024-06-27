Jeyhun Bayramov: Heads of state and government play a vital role in development of Azerbaijan-Georgia relations

Tbilisi, June 27, AZERTAC

“Heads of state and government play a crucial role in the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia,” Azerbaijan`s FM Jeyhun Bayramov said during a briefing following the meeting with his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili in Tbilisi.

"There is a tripartite Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Georgia cooperation platform. A number of important decisions have been adopted and agreement has been reached on some issues. The projects implemented between our countries are very important in terms of transport and energy security," the minister underlined.

Underscoring the high-level economic relations between the two countries, Jeyhun Bayramov added: “Trade turnover amounted to 900 million dollars last year, which is 12 percent up compared to 2022. Azerbaijan’s oil and gas products are transported to the world markets through the pipelines passing the territory of Georgia. These projects greatly contribute to the development of our region. The green energy corridor project can be reviewed as one of the century`s important projects.”