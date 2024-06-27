Minister Jeyhun Bayramov: We will hear positive news on peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia in near future

Tbilisi, June 27, AZERTAC

“We are working on signing the treaty on lasting peace with Armenia. Azerbaijan has presented its last draft on peace treaty to Armenia a couple days ago,” Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said Thursday in a joint media briefing with his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili in Tbilisi.

He noted that there is still a paragraph in the Armenian constitution regarding the territorial claims against Azerbaijan, which is one of the biggest obstacles to peace. He added that Azerbaijan expects Armenia to take adequate steps in this regard.

“The positive advancements were made with respect to the signing peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia. There are ongoing contacts between the delimitation commissions and we will hear positive news on the peace agreement in the near future,” the minister noted.

Khatayi Azizov

Special correspondent