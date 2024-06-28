US Assistant Secretary does not believe Section 907 is an impediment to cooperation with Azerbaijan

Baku, June 28, AZERTAC

“I don't think there is any desire in our Congress to consider repealing Section 907, but it does provide a waiver. Each successive administration, Republican and Democratic, provided the waiver when conditions warrant. We're continuing to review what we have right now. I think we have a very strong working relationship, particularly on areas of security and the cooperation that might not be inhibited by Section 907,” US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said in a briefing he held for the journalists.

“But in fact, we are finding very effective ways to work with one another. We will continue to review this. The cooperation we have is very strong and deep across all numbers of sections. So I don't believe it's an impediment. It's simply one of the issues that we work together to address,” US Assistant Secretary James O'Brien added.