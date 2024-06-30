Xi to attend SCO summit, pay state visits to Kazakhstan, Tajikistan

Baku, June 30, AZERTAC

From July 2 to 6, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana, and pay state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan and President Emomali Rahmon of the Republic of Tajikistan, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Sunday, Xinhua reported.