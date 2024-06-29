Azerbaijan, Montenegro explore prospects for social cooperation

Baku, June 29, AZERTAC

As part of his visit to Montenegro, Azerbaijan's Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev met with the country’s Minister of Labor and Social Welfare Naida Nišić on the sidelines of the 3rd meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Montenegro.

Co-chairman of the commission from the Azerbaijani side Sahil Babayev noted that the relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro are constantly expanding in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation. He underlined and that the high-level reciprocal visits and continuous political dialogue create the basis for the further development of bilateral relations.

Touching upon the bilateral relations in the social sphere, Sahil Babayev stressed the importance of the document signed last year between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare of Montenegro on cooperation in expanding these ties.

Naida Nišić expressed her country’s keenness to deepen bilateral relations, actively share experience and information and continue efforts in this field.

The parties also discussed the opportunities for enhancing cooperation in other areas of mutual interest.