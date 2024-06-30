Azerbaijani wrestler claims European crown

Baku, June 30, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Isa Yusibov (65 kg) has gained a gold medal after beating Yasin Bersanukayev from Russia in the U17 European Championships held in Novi Sad, Serbia.

Another wrestlers Hajihuseyn Ahmadzade, Huseyn Huseynov won a bronze medal in the 48 kg and 55 kg weight categories respectively.

Muhammad Gantemirov (100 kg) defeated Russian Movsar Saydulayev to claim a silver medal.