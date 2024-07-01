Ticket Prices to Nakhchivan remain unchanged, new regular flights to Fuzuli announced

Baku, July 1, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, is set to begin regular flights to Karabakh for the first time ever. Starting July 13, the airline will offer regular flights between Baku and Fuzuli.

Flights will be operated twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

A one-way ticket to Fuzuli costs ₼78, which includes hand luggage up to 10 kg and checked luggage up to 23 kg. Tickets will soon be available on AZAL's website.

Additionally, the Board of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan has decided that, given the social importance of the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route, the ticket price for Azerbaijani citizens will remain unchanged. For foreign citizens, fares will be set according to commercial conditions.