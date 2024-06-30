Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan conducts working visit to Croatia

Baku, June 30, AZERTAC

A delegation of Azerbaijan led by Elnur Mammadov, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, paid a working visit to Croatia from June 27 to 29, to participate in the Dubrovnik Forum.

Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov addressed the forum's "Leaders Panel: Connecting the Dots - Reliable Supply Chains and Maritime Security." He highlighted Azerbaijan's significant energy projects over the past 30 years and the development of transit opportunities.

During the visit, Deputy Minister Mammadov also discussed Azerbaijan's upcoming hosting of COP29 and emphasized Azerbaijan's collaboration with international partners in renewable energy development and transmission, including the "Black Sea submarine cable" project.

Several bilateral meetings were held, including discussions with Croatia's State Secretary for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Frano Matušić, focusing on enhancing political dialogue, and cooperation in economy, trade, demining, transportation, energy, culture, and humanitarian affairs. The importance of leveraging existing potential for broader cooperation was emphasized.

Mammadov provided an update of post-conflict developments in the region, efforts towards normalization with Armenia, and comprehensive reconstruction projects in liberated territories.

He further met with Damir Trut, General Director at National Protection and Rescue Directorate, discussing successful Azerbaijan-Croatia relations, particularly in humanitarian demining. They exchanged ideas on future development prospects.

The visit also underscored the need to strengthen ANAMA’s cooperation with Croatian companies in humanitarian demining and expand experience exchange.

Additionally, Deputy Minister Mammadov gave an interview to Croatia's state television, HRT1.