Azerbaijani judokas win 4 medals at Children of Asia International Sports Games in Russia

Yakutsk, June 30, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani judokas achieved outstanding success at the 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games in Yakutsk, Russia, bringing home a total of 4 medals: 3 silver and 1 bronze.

Anar Guliyev (46 kg), Mahammad Rustamali (50 kg), and Ilkin Garayev (55 kg) secured silver medals in their respective weight categories after reaching the finals in the men's competition.

In the women's division, Gulshan Huseynova (40 kg) took home a bronze medal for Azerbaijan.