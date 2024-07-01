The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SPORTS

Azerbaijani judoka claims gold at 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

Baku, July 1, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani judoka Ali Humbatov clinched a gold medal in the 66kg weight category at the 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games held in Yakutsk, Russia.

Another athlete Ozgan Guliyev (60 kg) scooped bronze medal of the tournament.

 

 

