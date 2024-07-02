303 migrants deported from Libya in past week: IOM

Baku, July 2, AZERTAC

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Monday said a total of 303 illegal migrants were deported from Libya to their countries of origin in the past week, according to Xinhua.

"Last week, IOM Libya facilitated two Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) charter flights, bringing 162 migrants from Benghazi to Dhaka and 141 migrants from Tripoli to Guinea Bissau and Benin," IOM Libya said via its account on social media platform X.

The migrants were deported through IOM's VHR program, which facilitates the return of migrants stranded in Libya to their countries of origin.

According to IOM, 226 migrants, including 32 women and 13 children, were intercepted and returned off the coast of Libya during June 23-29.

So far this year, 8,980 migrants have been intercepted, while 358 died and 513 others went missing off the Libyan coast, IOM added.

Ever since the downfall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has become a preferred point of departure for some African migrants who attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea to reach European shores.