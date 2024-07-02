Portugal beat Slovenia on penalties to face France in EURO 2024 quarterfinals

Baku, July 2, AZERTAC

Portugal beat Slovenia 3-0 via a penalty shootout Monday to play against France in the UEFA EURO 2024 quarterfinals, according to Anadolu Agency.

A heroic performance by Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa at Frankfurt Arena during the penalties sent the Selecao to the last eight in the tournament.

Costa saved all three penalties in the shootout taken by Slovenia's Josip Ilicic, Jure Balkovec and Benjamin Verbic.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva scored during the shootout.

In extra time, which was prior to the penalties, Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak saved Ronaldo's penalty in the 105th minute to encourage his teammates.

Ten minutes later, Slovenian forward Benjamin Sesko missed a one-on-one chance after Portugal defender Pepe's mistake.

But Roberto Martinez's Portugal secured the last eight berth, while Slovenia returned home.

The winning team's goalie, Costa, who was named the man of the match, became the first goalkeeper to save three penalties during a EURO shootout.

"He produced several outstanding moments. Apart from making an unprecedented three penalty saves in the shoot-out, he produced a great one-on-one stop in extra time against Sesko. He displayed a high level of concentration throughout the match, the mark of a top goalkeeper in big contests," UEFA's Technical Observer Panel said.

The Portugal vs. France showdown will be held on Friday in Hamburg.

Earlier Monday, France beat Belgium 1-0 in a last 16 match in Dusseldorf as Jan Vertonghen scored an own goal.

Both Portugal and France were former EURO champions.

Portugal won the EURO 2016 title over a 1-0 victory against France.

Meanwhile, France are seeking their third EURO triumph after winning it in 1984 and 2000.