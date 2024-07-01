Azerbaijani rowers scoop five medals in Austria

Baku, July 1, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani rowers grabbed 2 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals at the 120th International Rowing Regatta held in Vienna, Austria.

Senior rower Bahman Nasiri clinched a gold medal in the 2000m A-finals, while Ziya Mammadzade grabbed a silver and Murad Sadikhov took a bronze medal of the competition.

Junior athlete Nurlan Pashayev claimed a gold medal in the 2000m A-finals. Azer Ilyasov scooped a bronze medal in the 1500m A-finals.