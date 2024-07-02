Antony Blinken: There is an extraordinary opportunity to realize peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Washington, July 2, AZERTAC

"There is an extraordinary opportunity, potential to realize a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan that ends decades of conflict and actually creates in the region, I think, a tremendous opportunity for economic connectivity, for economic growth, for connecting countries both east, west, north, and south," said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a conversation on U.S. Foreign Policy at the Brookings Institution.

"Azerbaijan has a critical role to play in that. We have invested intensely in our own – with our own diplomacy in trying to help bring Azerbaijan and Armenia to a peace agreement. We’ve done that in very close collaboration, coordination with the European Union, and I think that that’s something that really is within reach. I was speaking just about a week ago to President Ilham Aliyev on this. I think that’s achievable, and it’s manifestly in the interests of both Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the broader region," the U.S. Secretary of State added.

Malahat Najafova

Special correspondent