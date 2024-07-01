Baku hosts 6th meeting of Azerbaijan-Bulgaria Intergovernmental Commission

Baku, July 1, AZERTAC

The 6th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Bulgaria on economic cooperation was held in capital Baku.

Prior to the meeting, a bilateral meeting was held between the delegation led by Azerbaijan's co-chair of the intergovernmental commission, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov, and a delegation led by Bulgaria's co-chair of the commission, Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov.

During the meeting, the sides discussed bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria across various domains, and prospects for cooperation between the two countries.

Following the meeting, the co-chairs – Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov and Bulgarian Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov addressed the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission attended by delegations of both countries.

Hailing the steadily developing relations between the two countries, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov noted that Azerbaijan and Bulgaria enjoy a broad potential for enhancing the economic cooperation. The minister highlighted the role of jointly organized business forums, as well as regular exchange of information about the export-oriented and competitive products, as well as mutual activity at international exhibitions in terms of reinforcing cooperation between the business circles.

Mammadov also provided an insight into the reconstruction and restoration efforts in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Bulgarian Minister Vladimir Malinov expressed his country’s keenness to use the available opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan in all areas of mutual interest, including trade and industry, investments, energy, transport, agriculture, defence, tourism, culture and others. Describing Azerbaijan as Bulgaria's strategic partner in the field of energy, Vladimir Malinov touched upon the trade relations and expansion of economic relations between the two countries.

In conclusion, the protocol on the outcomes of the 6th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria on economic cooperation was signed. The sides agreed to hold the 7th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission in Bulgaria in 2025.