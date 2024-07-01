Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler triumphs at 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

Baku, July 1, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Gurban Majnunov emerged victorious at the 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games, in Yakutsk, Russia.

He notched up a triumph over his North Korean rival in the 44kg gold medal bout.

Another Azerbaijani wrestler Yusif Mirzayev (38kg) bagged the bronze medal of the competition.