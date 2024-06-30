SCIENCE AND EDUCATION
Team of Baku Higher Oil School earns US$100,000 investment
Baku, June 30, AZERTAC
A project on self-healing cement, jointly developed by fourth-year student of the specialty "Chemical Engineering" of Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) Javahir Yusifzade, second-year student of the specialty "Chemical Engineering" of BHOS Zarifa Asadullayeva and second-year student of the specialty "Business Administration" of BHOS Solmaz Makhmudova, won in the “CleanTech” category at Baku Investment Day.
The manager of the project is Fidan Gadimaliyeva, an industrial training master at the Chemical Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School.
The winning team received a cash prize of US$100,000.
