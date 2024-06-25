BHOS students to represent Azerbaijan in US

Baku, June 25, AZERTAC

The "SPE BHOS" team of Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) will represent Azerbaijan in the United States.

According to the university, the students have won the regional round of the "PetroBowl" competition held in Kazakhstan and qualified for the finals.

The “SPE BHOS" team consists of IV-year students majoring in Petroleum Engineering: Amina Rahmanova, Firuza Azizova, Orkhan Nasibov, Ramin Asgarli and Khanlar Mammadzade.

The “PetroBowl” competition is organized by the International Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) with the support of Chevron. It is held internationally every year in different countries.