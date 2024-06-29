Another Azerbaijani boxer reaches final of European Championships in Sarajevo

Baku, June 29, AZERTAC

Nihat Gasimov became the second Azerbaijani boxer to make it to the finals of the EUBC Junior Boys & Girls European Boxing Championships held in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Gasimov defeated Serbian Filip Stanojevic 5:0 (30:27, 30:27, 30:26, 29:27, 30:26) in men’s 48kg weight division.

Earlier, Saftar Mammadzade booked the spot in the finals.

The final matches will be held on June 30.