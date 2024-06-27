Azerbaijan, China discuss cooperation in energy storage systems

Baku, June 27, AZERTAJ

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with Chinese delegation led by Zhu Bo, General Manager for Eurasia, representing China Southern Power Grid Company and Powerchina Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited.

During the meeting, Minister Parviz Shahbazov highlighted the green capacities to be integrated into the existing electric power grid within the current decade as part of the expansion of the use of renewable energy sources in the country.

The chinese delegation made a presentation on the battery-type and hydropower-based energy storage systems.

The meeting also saw discussions on the specific features of both technologies and the joint application of storage systems with wind and solar plants in Azerbaijan.