ECONOMY
Azerbaijan, China discuss cooperation in energy storage systems
Baku, June 27, AZERTAJ
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with Chinese delegation led by Zhu Bo, General Manager for Eurasia, representing China Southern Power Grid Company and Powerchina Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited.
During the meeting, Minister Parviz Shahbazov highlighted the green capacities to be integrated into the existing electric power grid within the current decade as part of the expansion of the use of renewable energy sources in the country.
The chinese delegation made a presentation on the battery-type and hydropower-based energy storage systems.
The meeting also saw discussions on the specific features of both technologies and the joint application of storage systems with wind and solar plants in Azerbaijan.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Oil prices down in world markets
- [10:50]
Azerbaijan Army holds series of events marking 26 June - Armed Forces Day
- 26.06.2024 [22:18]
Azerbaijan Army holds solemn ceremony on 26 June - Armed Forces Day
- 26.06.2024 [20:08]
Austria beat Netherlands 3-2 to reach EURO 2024 last 16 as Group D leaders
- 26.06.2024 [19:27]
® BVLGARI is main sponsor of Torlonia Marbles exhibition at Louvre
- 26.06.2024 [18:25]
Azerbaijan's Defense Minister meets with his Italian counterpart VIDEO
- 26.06.2024 [16:53]
Soldiers march in parade through Baku in Armed Forces Day celebration
- 26.06.2024 [15:35]
OSCE meeting highlights right of return of Western Azerbaijanis VIDEO
- 26.06.2024 [12:43]
US defense chief speaks to Russian counterpart via phone: Pentagon
- 26.06.2024 [12:13]
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Armed Forces Day
- 26.06.2024 [10:30]
President Ilham Aliyev shared post about National Hero Natig Gasimov
- 26.06.2024 [01:15]
President Ilham Aliyev shared post on Armed Forces Day
- 25.06.2024 [22:03]
Azerbaijan, Russia discuss current situation in region
- 25.06.2024 [21:00]
First day of "By Youth For Youth" International Forum concludes in Shusha
- 25.06.2024 [20:52]
Sabina Aliyeva addresses meeting of OIC ombudspersons in Morocco
- 25.06.2024 [20:33]
Ukraine and Moldova enter formal membership talks with the European Union
- 25.06.2024 [20:04]
® Kapital Bank successfully completed subscription for dollar bonds
- 25.06.2024 [19:51]
Azerbaijani cadet judokas to aim for 'medal rush' at European Championships
- 25.06.2024 [19:44]
Turkish, Armenian foreign ministers hold rare phone call
- 25.06.2024 [19:30]
Shusha hosting International Youth Forum
- 25.06.2024 [18:48]
Youth involvement in major projects essential, says minister
- 25.06.2024 [18:36]
Azerbaijan’s Green World Solidarity Year in spotlight of US media
- 25.06.2024 [18:21]
Young European Ambassadors highlight importance of COP29 in Azerbaijan
- 25.06.2024 [18:13]
® Over 700 young people joined the “This Is the Way” social project!
- 25.06.2024 [17:43]
Nacho Fernandez leaves Real Madrid after more than 2 decades
- 25.06.2024 [17:21]
BHOS students to represent Azerbaijan in US
- 25.06.2024 [17:00]
Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs wraps up in Zangilan
- 25.06.2024 [16:56]
Fiji Airways crowned best airline in Australia and Pacific for second year
- 25.06.2024 [16:21]
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss progress made on Middle Corridor expansion
- 25.06.2024 [15:53]
Euro 2024: Deutsche Bahn's onboard beer sales double
- 25.06.2024 [15:24]
400 Kenyan police officers depart for Haiti to lead UN-backed mission
- 25.06.2024 [15:22]
Germany: Rare Rothschild giraffe born at Berlin zoo
- 25.06.2024 [14:50]
Garlic could be a secret weapon to keep down your glucose and cholesterol
- 25.06.2024 [14:31]
Central Bank: $87m worth of demand fully covered at FX auction
- 25.06.2024 [14:15]
Malaysia hosts exhibition about Shusha – pearl of Karabakh
- 25.06.2024 [13:13]
Oil prices rise in global markets
- 25.06.2024 [10:51]
Azerbaijani oil price slightly increases
- 25.06.2024 [10:42]
Azerbaijani wrestler into European championships final
- 25.06.2024 [10:15]
33 Greco-Roman era family tombs uncovered in Egypt's Aswan
- 25.06.2024 [10:02]
Mattia Zaccagni's last-minute goal brings last 16 ticket to Italy
- 25.06.2024 [08:02]
European Commission says Apple in breach of EU competition rules
- 24.06.2024 [21:00]