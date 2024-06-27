The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Azerbaijan, China discuss cooperation in energy storage systems

Azerbaijan, China discuss cooperation in energy storage systems

Baku, June 27, AZERTAJ

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with Chinese delegation led by Zhu Bo, General Manager for Eurasia, representing China Southern Power Grid Company and Powerchina Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited.

During the meeting, Minister Parviz Shahbazov highlighted the green capacities to be integrated into the existing electric power grid within the current decade as part of the expansion of the use of renewable energy sources in the country.

The chinese delegation made a presentation on the battery-type and hydropower-based energy storage systems.

The meeting also saw discussions on the specific features of both technologies and the joint application of storage systems with wind and solar plants in Azerbaijan.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

UNEP Executive Director informed about work done regarding transition to "green" economy in Azerbaijan
  • 27.06.2024 [21:18]

UNEP Executive Director informed about work done regarding transition to "green" economy in Azerbaijan

Central Bank: $94.8m worth of demand fully covered at FX auction
  • 27.06.2024 [14:59]

Central Bank: $94.8m worth of demand fully covered at FX auction

® “Local companies’ promotion exhibition” concluded with Kapital Bank’s partnership
  • 27.06.2024 [14:54]

® “Local companies’ promotion exhibition” concluded with Kapital Bank’s partnership

Azerbaijani oil price down in global markets
  • 27.06.2024 [10:52]

Azerbaijani oil price down in global markets

Oil prices down in world markets
  • 27.06.2024 [10:50]

Oil prices down in world markets

® Kapital Bank successfully completed subscription for dollar bonds
  • 25.06.2024 [19:51]

® Kapital Bank successfully completed subscription for dollar bonds

® Over 700 young people joined the “This Is the Way” social project!
  • 25.06.2024 [17:43]

® Over 700 young people joined the “This Is the Way” social project!

Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss progress made on Middle Corridor expansion
  • 25.06.2024 [15:53]

Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss progress made on Middle Corridor expansion

Central Bank: $87m worth of demand fully covered at FX auction
  • 25.06.2024 [14:15]

Central Bank: $87m worth of demand fully covered at FX auction

UNEP Executive Director informed about work done regarding transition to "green" economy in Azerbaijan

  • [21:18]

Warships of Russia’s Caspian Flotilla pay friendly visit to Baku

  • [21:18]

Azerbaijan, China discuss cooperation in energy storage systems

  • [21:01]

Azerbaijan, Georgia explore prospects for expanding cooperation in strategic areas

  • [20:49]

COP29 Information Centre opens to visitors

  • [20:37]

Azerbaijani referee to officiate at UEFA Europa Conference League First Qualifying Round

  • [20:24]

Azerbaijan, Ukraine explore current state of relations

  • [19:48]

Azerbaijani culture minister attends 2nd Maqom Art International Forum in Uzbekistan

  • [19:30]

Azerbaijan, Libya hail mutual support within international organizations

  • [19:11]

Nacho Fernández leaves Real Madrid and joins Al Qadisiyah

  • [18:52]

Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss prospects for developing interparliamentary ties

  • [18:47]

Jeyhun Bayramov: Heads of state and government play a vital role in development of Azerbaijan-Georgia relations

  • [18:39]

UK car output falls nearly 12% in May on EV transition, says industry body

  • [18:34]

Azerbaijan, Georgia explore prospects for developing bilateral relations

  • [18:26]

Greco-Roman burials indicating ancient disease unearthed in Egypt’s Aswan

  • [17:55]

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov: We will hear positive news on peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia in near future

  • [17:45]

Two Azerbaijani female boxers reach semifinal of European Championships in Sarajevo

  • [17:35]

Azerbaijani FM visits monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Tbilisi

  • [17:34]

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter bags gold at 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

  • [17:26]

UNEP Executive Director hails Azerbaijan’s efforts to address climate change

  • [17:24]

President Ilham Aliyev received Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of UN Environment Programme VIDEO

  • [17:12]

To His Excellency Mr. Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Djibouti

  • [17:05]

Gassy cows and pigs will face a carbon tax in Denmark, a world first

  • [15:18]

Albert Einstein’s 1939 letter to Franklin D. Roosevelt could fetch up to $6 Million at auction

  • [15:02]

Central Bank: $94.8m worth of demand fully covered at FX auction

  • [14:59]

® “Local companies’ promotion exhibition” concluded with Kapital Bank’s partnership

  • [14:54]

President Ilham Aliyev received President of Asian Development Bank VIDEO

  • [14:52]

Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court reviews President’s request regarding compliance of parliament dissolution with Constitution VIDEO

  • [13:57]

Venezuela advances to Copa America quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over Mexico on Rondón goal

  • [13:32]

World Drug Day report highlights spike in drug use, increased trafficking

  • [12:48]

Azerbaijan Army servicemen hold volleyball championship

  • [12:33]

At least nine people hurt during attempted coup in Bolivia — interior minister

  • [10:56]

Azerbaijani FM embarks on official visit to Georgia

  • [10:52]

Azerbaijani oil price down in global markets

  • [10:52]

Oil prices down in world markets

  • [10:50]

Türkiye, debutants Georgia through EURO 2024 last 16

  • [10:07]

Azerbaijan Army holds series of events marking 26 June - Armed Forces Day

  • 26.06.2024 [22:18]

Azerbaijani FM meets with Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

  • 26.06.2024 [21:13]

Azerbaijan Army holds solemn ceremony on 26 June - Armed Forces Day

  • 26.06.2024 [20:08]

Austria beat Netherlands 3-2 to reach EURO 2024 last 16 as Group D leaders

  • 26.06.2024 [19:27]

US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien to visit Azerbaijan

  • 26.06.2024 [19:17]

® BVLGARI is main sponsor of Torlonia Marbles exhibition at Louvre

  • 26.06.2024 [18:25]

Hikmet Hajiyev: We advise individuals in political-military leadership of Armenia to completely abandon revanchist dreams

  • 26.06.2024 [17:37]

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister meets with his Italian counterpart VIDEO

  • 26.06.2024 [16:53]

Western Azerbaijan Community calls on UN High Commisssioner to avoid using double standards on human rights issues

  • 26.06.2024 [16:28]

Soldiers march in parade through Baku in Armed Forces Day celebration

  • 26.06.2024 [15:35]

President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Minister of Defense of Italy VIDEO

  • 26.06.2024 [14:40]

President Ilham Aliyev viewed military transport aircraft produced by Italian "Leonardo" company VIDEO

  • 26.06.2024 [13:30]

Turkish Ministry of National Defense: We will continue to be one fist and one heart with Armed Forces of Azerbaijan

  • 26.06.2024 [13:01]

OSCE meeting highlights right of return of Western Azerbaijanis VIDEO

  • 26.06.2024 [12:43]

US defense chief speaks to Russian counterpart via phone: Pentagon

  • 26.06.2024 [12:13]

Soldiers marching in parade through Baku in Armed Forces Day celebration VIDEO

  • 26.06.2024 [11:53]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Armed Forces Day

  • 26.06.2024 [10:30]

England, Denmark, Slovenia reach EURO 2024 last 16 as matchday 3 games end goalless

  • 26.06.2024 [10:00]

President Ilham Aliyev shared post about National Hero Natig Gasimov

  • 26.06.2024 [01:15]

President Ilham Aliyev shared post on Armed Forces Day

  • 25.06.2024 [22:03]

Azerbaijan, Russia discuss current situation in region

  • 25.06.2024 [21:00]

Azerbaijan, Russia explore current state and development prospects of consular cooperation

  • 25.06.2024 [20:53]

First day of "By Youth For Youth" International Forum concludes in Shusha

  • 25.06.2024 [20:52]

Sabina Aliyeva addresses meeting of OIC ombudspersons in Morocco

  • 25.06.2024 [20:33]

Ukraine and Moldova enter formal membership talks with the European Union

  • 25.06.2024 [20:04]

® Kapital Bank successfully completed subscription for dollar bonds

  • 25.06.2024 [19:51]

Azerbaijani cadet judokas to aim for 'medal rush' at European Championships

  • 25.06.2024 [19:44]

Turkish, Armenian foreign ministers hold rare phone call

  • 25.06.2024 [19:30]

Shusha hosting International Youth Forum

  • 25.06.2024 [18:48]

Youth involvement in major projects essential, says minister

  • 25.06.2024 [18:36]

Azerbaijan names U15 wrestling squad for 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

  • 25.06.2024 [18:35]

Azerbaijan’s Green World Solidarity Year in spotlight of US media

  • 25.06.2024 [18:21]

Young European Ambassadors highlight importance of COP29 in Azerbaijan

  • 25.06.2024 [18:13]

Fund for Support to Azerbaijani Diaspora and Hungarian Turan Foundation eye enhancing cooperation

  • 25.06.2024 [18:05]

® Over 700 young people joined the “This Is the Way” social project!

  • 25.06.2024 [17:43]

Azerbaijan, Gambia waive visa requirement for holders of diplomatic passports

  • 25.06.2024 [17:26]

Nacho Fernandez leaves Real Madrid after more than 2 decades

  • 25.06.2024 [17:21]

BHOS students to represent Azerbaijan in US

  • 25.06.2024 [17:00]

Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs wraps up in Zangilan

  • 25.06.2024 [16:56]

Sofia's INSAIT Institute for Computer Sciences and AI Awards Grants to Eight Students to Keep Them in Bulgaria

  • 25.06.2024 [16:35]

Fiji Airways crowned best airline in Australia and Pacific for second year

  • 25.06.2024 [16:21]

Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev holds another graduation ceremony

  • 25.06.2024 [16:14]

China's Chang'e 6 probe will soon bring samples of the moon's far side to Earth — and scientists are getting excited

  • 25.06.2024 [16:02]

Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss progress made on Middle Corridor expansion

  • 25.06.2024 [15:53]

Euro 2024: Deutsche Bahn's onboard beer sales double

  • 25.06.2024 [15:24]

400 Kenyan police officers depart for Haiti to lead UN-backed mission

  • 25.06.2024 [15:22]

“Solidarity Appeal of Azerbaijani NGOs for a Green World” to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

  • 25.06.2024 [15:21]

Germany: Rare Rothschild giraffe born at Berlin zoo

  • 25.06.2024 [14:50]

Fifth volume of the multi-volume work "History. Time. Thoughts" by Professor Irada Huseynova published

  • 25.06.2024 [14:32]

Garlic could be a secret weapon to keep down your glucose and cholesterol

  • 25.06.2024 [14:31]

Central Bank: $87m worth of demand fully covered at FX auction

  • 25.06.2024 [14:15]

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stops in Bangkok on his way to a US court and later freedom VIDEO

  • 25.06.2024 [14:14]

German TV: “Without your kind cooperation it would not have been possible for us to realise the film…”

  • 25.06.2024 [13:28]

Malaysia hosts exhibition about Shusha – pearl of Karabakh

  • 25.06.2024 [13:13]

World Bank Approves $150 million to improve primary healthcare services in Sri Lanka

  • 25.06.2024 [12:38]

Paris hosts presentation of documentary about Ahmadiyya Jabrayilov - prominent representative of French Resistance Movement

  • 25.06.2024 [12:21]

To Her Excellency Madame Nataša Pirc Musar, President of the Republic of Slovenia

  • 25.06.2024 [11:01]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • 25.06.2024 [10:51]

Azerbaijani oil price slightly increases

  • 25.06.2024 [10:42]

Azerbaijani wrestler into European championships final

  • 25.06.2024 [10:15]

33 Greco-Roman era family tombs uncovered in Egypt's Aswan

  • 25.06.2024 [10:02]

Spokesperson for US Department of State: We continue to support engagement between Azerbaijan and Armenia

  • 25.06.2024 [09:54]

Mattia Zaccagni's last-minute goal brings last 16 ticket to Italy

  • 25.06.2024 [08:02]

European Commission says Apple in breach of EU competition rules

  • 24.06.2024 [21:00]