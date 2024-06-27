Azerbaijan, Georgia explore prospects for expanding cooperation in strategic areas

Tbilisi, June 27, AZERTAC

As part of his visit to Georgia, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the country’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

During the meeting, the sides discussed further enhancing of cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, transport, energy and a number of strategically important areas, as well as the current situation in the region.

The two also touched upon the economic cooperation and regionally significant projects. They stressed the importance of joint efforts in the implementation of large infrastructure and energy projects.

The parties emphasized the importance of the projects aimed at strengthening the transit and logistics function, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the Black Sea submarine electricity cable and the Anaklia Deep Sea Port.

The meeting also featured discussions on partnership opportunities within Azerbaijan's chairmanship of COP29.

