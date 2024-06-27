Azerbaijan, Ukraine explore current state of relations

Baku, June 27, AZERTAC

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with Ukraine’s newly appointed Ambassador Yuriy Husyev.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, as well as the development of relationship in various domains since the restoration of the countries’ independence. The two stressed the importance of friendly relations, cultural and spiritual ties between the two countries and peoples.

During the conversation, the pair also highlighted the reciprocal visits of the heads of state and meetings within international organizations.

The parties underlined that the two countries actively cooperate both on a bilateral basis and within the international organizations, including at the parliamentary level.

They also exchanged views on the development of relations in cultural and other fields, emphasizing the importance of numerous documents signed between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

Ambassador Yuriy Husyev expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for the humanitarian assistance provided to Ukraine. He noted that he would spare no effort to contribute to the further development of relations between the two countries.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova hailed Ukraine's active support for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan.

The meeting also saw discussions on a number of other issues of mutual interest.