Azerbaijani gymnasts aim for medals rush in Swiss tournament

Baku, June 28, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani gymnasts will showcase their skills in the 52nd Nissen Cup in Arosa, Switzerland.

According to Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, Ali Niftaliyev, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Ayan Shabanova and Samira Huseynova will represent the country in the competition.

The Nissen Cup will run until June 29.