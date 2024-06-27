Two Azerbaijani female boxers reach semifinal of European Championships in Sarajevo

Baku, June 27, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani female fighters Aylin Nazarova and Amina Taghi guaranteed at least a bronze medal at the EUBC Junior Boys & Girls European Boxing Championships held in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, after making it through to the semifinals.

In the penultimate round, Nazarova will battle against Italian Giorgia La Rosa in the 48kg weight division, while Taghi will take on Romanian Maria Semeniciuc in the 52 kg weight class.

The semifinal matches will be played on June 28.