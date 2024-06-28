UN Secretary General to attend COP29 in Baku

Baku, June 28, AZERTAC

In his interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he would attend the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) set to be held in Baku this November.

Responding to a question about his plans to participate in the conference, the UN chief said that he had always participated in COP conferences.

“I expect this conference to be a moment of change in terms of global recognition that we are heading towards an abyss," Antonio Guterres added.