COP29 Information Centre opens to visitors VIDEO

Baku, June 27, AZERTAC

Raising ecological awareness is a key aspect of preparations for the COP29 global climate conference, which will be held in Baku from 11 to 22 November this year. To meet this goal, the COP29 Information Centre has been launched to share details and expectations about the global climate conference with the public, as well as important information on relevant topics such as the impacts of climate change.

The Information Centre was opened on Thursday on Baku’s seafront promenade, with the support of the Seaside Boulevard Management. The opening was attended by Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev, Chair of the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating company and Chief Operating Officer Narmin Jarchalova, Chair of the Seaside Boulevard Department Khanlar Aghalarov, and Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), Inger Andersen, who is visiting Azerbaijan.

During their visit, representatives from the Centre provided the officials with an overview of the Centre’s work, including a range of digital resources organised into different thematic zones, as well as interactive installations on the impacts of climate change and the importance of mitigating those impacts.

The Information Centre, organised by the COP29 Presidency as part of Azerbaijan’s Year of Solidarity for a Green World, aims to nurture sustainable habits and behaviours amongst the public. It also provides accessible information about the goals and aims of the conference, the importance of collective action to tackle climate change, and educates people about ecology. The Centre takes a distinctive approach to encouraging every-day sustainable behaviour and lifestyles.

The different thematic zones have been carefully designed to provide visitors with an engaging, interactive experience about climate change and COP29. For example, in the COP history zone, visitors can discover the chronology and geographical history of the conference. In the virtual travel zone, visitors can experience a unique immersive climate journey and find out about the landscape and climate in any part of the world through VR glasses and displays. A special electronic platform allows visitors to make a donation to plant a tree, while a carbon calculator enables them to measure the carbon footprint of their daily lives and actions to take to reduce their impact.

Various sporting, cultural, and educational events, and other activities will be held at the Information Centre at weekends over the coming months.

The Centre is open to visitors from 13.00 to 22.00 seven days a week.