UNEP Executive Director hails Azerbaijan’s efforts to address climate change

Baku, June 27, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan is making great efforts to combat climate change. The world community should demonstrate its firm position in this regard,” Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Inger Andersen said in a briefing on the upcoming COP29 Conference.

Describing the hosting of the COP29 Conference in Azerbaijan as a great achievement, Inger Andersen added: “I express my gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his efforts towards the environmental protection. Baku is making great progress regarding the COP29 preparations. I hope that the we will agree on fair climate finance at COP29.”